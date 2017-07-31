The downward trend

We are officially 41 days into summer with 53 days left before fall starts.

In astronomical terms we are less than halfway through the season, but in meteorological terms we are more than half way through summer. Meteorological fall starts September 1 while the autumnal equinox (which signals the start of astronomical fall) happens September 22.

Speaking in meteorological terms summer is more than half way over with only a month before the new season starts. We will also seeing the season begin to shift with temperatures beginning to rend cooler.

You may be skeptical of this since highs today will be in the middle 80s, but according to average highs we are beginning to slip.

The average high for both Saginaw and Flint for most of the month of July is 82°, but as of July 26 the average high in Saginaw fell to 81°, on July 28 Flint’s average high also fell by one degree as well.

As we turn the page into a new month, by August 7, the average high will be 80°, with the average highs falling below the 80s by August 18 in Saginaw and August 21 in Flint.

So while it may still be summer according to the calendar for almost another 2 months, according to Mother Nature, fall has already begun creeping closer and summer in waning.

Below is a graph from the National Weather Service out of Detroit showing the normal temperature trend for the upcoming months.

Looking at the graph we see that the end of July and start of august are when the graph deigns to slop down. The graph shows the downward slope had begun. The warmest days are behind us and cooler days are set to begin on average.

Of course we will still enjoy summer-like weather for a little longer, but the overall trend will feature cooler weather.

Are you excited for it? If so we may get an early sneak peek as soon as this weekend. Find the full weather story here.

So ready or not fall will be creeping closer over the next month, but until it arrives we can still enjoy the summer heat and sunshine.