Police at scene of Flint shooting - WNEM TV 5

Police at scene of Flint shooting

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police were at the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon.

The incident took place on the 2900 block of Barth in Flint.

Flint police responded to the scene.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.