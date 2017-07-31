Portion of Dixie Highway could see repairs

A major Mid-Michigan highway is one step closer to getting some much needed improvements.

The Saginaw County Road Commission said it is close to getting the money needed to reconstruct a portion of Dixie Highway. That includes the stretch between Junction and Airport Road, just south of Bridgeport Township.

"I go down there all the time and the roads I'm steady bouncing," said Carol Watkins, Saginaw resident.

Parshell Terry, Saginaw resident, said he also takes Dixie Highway pretty frequently. He said it's uncomfortable and a costly ride.

"If you drive that road for probably three months every day you will need a front-end alignment," Terry said.

The road commission said there may be a solution in the near future.

"We are currently working on securing funding for a portion of Dixie Highway through Bridgeport Township. Our main focus right now is from I-75 to the east towards Junction Road," said Joe Wisniewski, director of engineer.

He said a project like this can cost upwards of $4 million and will require multiple construction projects. He said construction is an inconvenience, but the new road would be much safer.

"Due to the narrow lanes and high speed is a safety concern to us. So the new project would provide wider lanes and be designed for the traffic that's out there right now," Wisniewski said.

The road commission hopes to have the entire stretch of Dixie Highway repaved in the next few years.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.