Driver get probation for crash that killed 2 cyclists

JACKSON, MI (AP) -

A motorist who authorities say fatally injured two bicyclists in southern Michigan has been sentenced to two years on probation.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports the judge also ordered 76-year-old Raymond McKnight of Brooklyn, Michigan, to pay $1,520 in fines and fees at his sentencing Monday.

McKnight pleaded no contest in June to two misdemeanor counts of committing a moving violation causing death. A no contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing.

Authorities say McKnight was driving Oct. 7 in Jackson County's Norvell Township when his car struck 66-year-old Mary Massengill and 62-year-old Deborah Patterson while they rode on the shoulder, a designated bike path. Massengill died at the scene and Patterson died later.

McKnight's lawyer has said it was an accident.

