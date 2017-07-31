Crews respond to apartment fire

Crews responded to an apartment fire Monday evening.

The fire happened at the Greenhill Apartments in Midland. The complex is located on Eastlawn Drive.

The fire has since been extinguished.

At this time it is unclear how many people are displaced or if anyone was injured.

Red Cross is at the scene and said they will help anyone who needs their assistance.

TV5 has a crew at the scene and will update with more information when it becomes available.

