Crews respond to apartment fire - WNEM TV 5

Crews respond to apartment fire

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Autumn Smith) (Source: Autumn Smith)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Crews responded to an apartment fire Monday evening.

The fire happened at the Greenhill Apartments in Midland. The complex is located on Eastlawn Drive.

The fire has since been extinguished.

At this time it is unclear how many people are displaced or if anyone was injured.

Red Cross is at the scene and said they will help anyone who needs their assistance.

TV5 has a crew at the scene and will update with more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.