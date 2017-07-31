Several fire departments respond to barn fire

Several fire departments responded to a barn fire Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out about 3 p.m. near M-81 and Townline Road in Buena Vista Township.

The scene was cleared by 6 p.m.

The Buena Vista Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department and Blumfield Fire Department all responded to the scene.

It is unclear if any people or animals were injured in the fire.

