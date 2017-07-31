Weaver challenges validity of signatures on recall petition

The city of Flint continues to deal with a water crisis, but Mayor Karen Weaver faces a potential recall on a completely different issue.

She is firing back against the credibility of the petition to recall her from office.

Weaver said 1,302 signatures are invalid on the petition and should be removed.

Arthur Woodson, the man behind the recall effort, said he wants Weaver out of office for several reasons but mainly for selecting Rizzo Environmental Services to collect the city's trash. It's a deal Woodson said smelled bad from the start.

"If you went from beginning to end, you would see all the different lies that Rizzo was telling," Woodson said.

Weaver's recommendation that Rizzo would be awarded the city's trash collection contract led to a trash pick-up war with Republic Services, which was set to lose the contract. Since then officials with Rizzo have been connected to a public corruption case in metro Detroit.

From there Woodson said he lost all confidence in Weaver, who he said he originally helped get elected.

"We helped her with her campaign. We were at all the polling sites and we told her we want you to get in here and really help the people. And we felt like that wasn't done," Woodson said.

In the recall challenged submitted by Weaver on Monday, she claimed more than 1,000 signatures and addresses collected by Woodson and his team of petitioners are forged and lack validity and genuineness.

A forensic document analyst hired by Weaver said he found at least 300 additional names, signatures and dates that were altered.

Police are also looking into a claim that people who signed the petition were duped into thinking they were signing something else.

"We have 9,000 signatures and I wasn't with everyone. So I can't give you a definite answer," Woodson said.

If the recall petition survives review by the county clerk, it begins the first leg of a special November election. Woodson said as of now he has no plans to be a part of that election.

"If I see that we will get someone that would take a worse than where we are now, I would put my hat in the ring," Woodson said.

The Genesee County Clerk's Office will review Weaver's challenge before announcing their findings.

Weaver said she is going to continue doing the job she was elected to do.

