More sun, 80s on the way for Mid-Michigan

It was a mix of two different afternoons in Mid-Michigan yesterday with heavy rain for some, and none for others. If you missed out on rain yesterday, you may have been disappointed as many gardens could use a good drink, but we still have plenty of chances this week.

Today & Tonight

We're off to a very similar start to Monday in Mid-Michigan this morning. Temperatures are just a touch warmer than yesterday, with a mix of 50s and 60s for your out-the-door temperatures.

Those temperatures won't stay in the 60s long, with efficient August sun taking us to right around 80 degrees by lunchtime, with more highs in the middle 80s later this afternoon with a few upper 80s possible.

As far as rain chances go for today, it's not impossible to see a stray shower or storm, but if you're expecting rain today, you'll likely be very disappointed. Most will be staying dry with mostly sunny skies and a few fair weather clouds this afternoon. Humidity levels will be noticeable, but not completely oppressive.

Any rain that does develop, and that's a big if, we'll see it end quickly as we lose the heating of the day tonight. Severe weather is also not expected, but any thunderstorms may contain some heavy rain.

Clouds will clear out once again, leading to a mostly clear night over the area. Lows will fall into the 60s for most tonight.

Wednesday

Rain chances will be better on Wednesday as a cold front will be dropping in from the northwest. Rain chances are best tomorrow morning for the commute in our northern areas along M-55. Most of us will remain dry for at least the morning commute.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the rest of the day, giving some of us some welcomed rain, while some others will miss out. Severe weather won't be expected tomorrow, but the potential for downpours will certainly be there.

With more cloud cover and thunderstorms around, temperatures tomorrow will be a bit cooler than today, with highs largely in the low 80s.

