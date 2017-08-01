Storms to return on Wednesday

Some much-needed rain will be on the way for the rest of the work week.

Overnight

Sunset should have killed off our minimal chances for pop-up showers and storms, but a few stubborn downpours have begged to differ. That in mind, we'll keep the chance for a few more pop-ups in the mix overnight, but outside of that we'll see partly cloudy skies. Overall, things will remain comfortable as lows fall off to the low 60s.

Wednesday

Rain chances will be better as we head into Wednesday, but a few folks will still miss out. A cold front will be dropping in from the northwest tomorrow bringing with it a better chance for a scattered thunderstorms. Rain chances will be highest tomorrow morning for the commute more in our northern areas along M-55. Folks south of that stretch will remain dry for at least for the morning hours.

Scattered thunderstorms will then be possible again late in the afternoon, giving some of us some much welcomed rain, while some others will miss out again. Those near the I-69 corridor will the be the lest likely to see rain tomorrow. Those near the Tri-Cities may see a few thunderstorms with the occasional heavy downpour and gusty winds. Severe weather won't be expected tomorrow, but the potential for heavy downpours will certainly be there.

With more cloud cover and thunderstorms around, temperatures tomorrow will be a bit cooler than today, with highs largely in the low 80s.

Thursday & Friday

If the rain misses you tomorrow you'll likely see it Thursday night into Friday.

The cold front that drops through the region Wednesday will stall just to our east on Thursday before becoming a warm front and moving north, and keeping the door open for more showers and thunderstorms which will linger into the start of the day Friday.

More widespread showers are thunderstorms are expected Thursday evening increasing overnight into the early morning hours on Friday. This will be the best time frame for the majority of the region to see a heavy downpour.

If you're hoping for some rain for your garden this will be your best bet. Until then have the watering can ready to go.

