Breaking: Fire at Clare High School, damage unclear

Firefighters were called to Clare High School at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1 after a wrestling mat caught fire.

Superintendent Jim Walter told TV5 that there was a mechanical failure with a large fan used to dry carpets that had been steam cleaned in the gym area.

That caused a wrestling mat to catch fire and produce heavy smoke.

The fire is now out.

Walter has not been allowed inside but believes there may be some water damage.

No one was hurt.

School is scheduled to start on August 28, it’s unclear at this point what if any work will need to be done to repair the damage.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.