Breaking: Amber Alert issued for Detroit 2-year-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who was taken from a relative’s house.

Sondra Renee is 2’5” and weighs about 35 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said that Grady Barrett, 42, went to the child’s aunt’s house at around 2:30 a.m., produced a weapon and took the girl.

The aunt was babysitting for the child's mother.

Barrett is 6’0” and weighs about 278 pounds. He is the boyfriend of the victim’s mother, but not the biological parent.

Barrett is bald with a thick beard and mustache.

He was last seen in Detroit driving a black 2009 GMC Pickup truck with the license plate DAS8417.

The truck was hauling a trailer with G&G Landscaping, Snow Removal and Grass Cutting on the side, and a license plate of D476667.

If you have any information, call 911 immediately.

A notification was sent out through mobile devices shortly after 8 a.m.

