Appeals court won't review Mateen Cleaves sex assault case

FLINT, MI (AP) -

An appeals court says it won't review a judge's decision to reinstate sexual assault charges against former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves.

Three Michigan Court of Appeals judges denied Cleaves' request in an order dated Monday. The case is expected to return to court in Genesee County for trial.

Genesee County Judge Archie Hayman in April reinstated the case against 39-year-old Cleaves, who faces charges including unlawful imprisonment and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Cleaves is accused of assaulting a woman after a charity golf event and a visit to a Flint-area bar in 2015.

Defense attorney Frank Manley says in a statement that he'll continue to fight the "unjust accusations."

Cleaves, a Flint native, led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and played for four NBA teams.

