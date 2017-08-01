Mega Millions jackpot stands at $303 million

For the second day in a row, a baby boy has died in a hot car.More >
More than one hundred residents are out of their homes after an apartment fire Monday evening.More >
There are some incredible connections to be made to the first family of the United States and Lockwood’s novels from the turn of the 19th century.More >
An 81-year-old Mid-Michigan man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting two young boys.More >
The US military has detected "highly unusual and unprecedented levels" of North Korean submarine activity and evidence of an "ejection test" in the days following Pyongyang's second intercontinental ballistic missile launch this month, a defense official told CNN on Monday.More >
A record number of school districts in Michigan are bypassing the state's 11-year ban on starting school before Labor Day and opening their doors to students in August.More >
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >
As excitement builds for a return to the classroom this fall, many districts across Michigan continue to grapple with a common issue - a lack of substitute teachers.More >
It took three days, but J.K. Rowling says she's sorry.More >
