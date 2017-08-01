Mega Millions jackpot stands at $303 million

There is a mountain of cash up for grabs in tonight’s Mega Million jackpot, which stands at $303 million.

That means the cash option is $186 million.

This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot so far this year.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kelsey Zachow, of Port Huron, who won $66 million in June 2014.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening, you can catch the winning numbers on TV5 news at 11.

