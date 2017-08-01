Deputies: Cocaine, heroin, meth and active meth lab found in home

Five people have been charged after investigators say they found crystal meth, crack cocaine, heroin and an active meth lab.

Clare County Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Jean Street in Hamilton Township on July 29.

Investigators report they found five people, and during a search found the drugs.

Below are those charged, and the charges they face:

Robert Persky, 53, from Harrison: controlled substance, operate & maintain lab/controlled substance-maintaining a drug house.

Blake Doke, 29, from Harrison: controlled substance- possession under 25 grams.

Michael Nelson, 31, from Detroit: disorderly-loitering about illegal business.

John Budd, 40, from Harrison: disorderly-loitering about illegal business.

Cory Corlew, 36, from Harrison: disorderly-loitering about illegal business.

