Man wanted for assault with intent to murder

Demetrius Verean Fisher (Source: Crime Stoppers) Demetrius Verean Fisher (Source: Crime Stoppers)
He’s wanted for assault with intent to murder, and helping police track him down could land you up to $1,000 cash.

A felony warrant has been issued Demetrius Verean Fisher for assault with intent to murder and felony firearm charges.

Fisher, 23, is 5’9” and weighs 160 pounds. He also has a large deformity on his left ear.

He's believed to be in the Flint area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

