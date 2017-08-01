Traffic Alert: Debris on WB US-10 - WNEM TV 5

Traffic Alert: Debris on WB US-10

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Bay County Central Dispatch is warning of debris scattered across both lanes of westbound US-10, east of 7 Mile.

Crews are on the way to clear the lanes but drivers are being asked to use caution.

