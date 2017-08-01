Come and gone. What was tropical storm Emily is now Tropical Depression Emily. They storm developed quickly in the gulf on Monday and then moved onshore into Florida a few hours later.

Emily developed from a small area of low pressure along a stalled-out front and then went from a tropical depression, to tropical storm, to landfall all in the span of about 5 hours yesterday.

Tropical Depression Emily made land fall as Tropical Storm Emily along Central Florida's Gulf Coast Monday morning

As a tropical storm, Emily produced heavy rain leading to flooding in some location along central and south Florida, along with winds in excess of 45 MPH. To be classified as a Tropical storm the system must have winds greater than 39 MPH.

Now a Tropical Depression, Emily has moved out back into the Atlantic and will continue to move along the Southeast U.S. coast line but well away from land. This system will have no more impact on the U.S.

The center of Tropical Depression Emily was located about 100 miles offshore the coast of northeast Florida this morning and is moving steadily northeastward. Emily is expected to weaken over the next 24-36 hours becoming a remnant low by late Wednesday.

This is the fifth named storm so far this season. Tropical systems do not get named until they reach Tropical storm status. The storm will then keep its named even after it has weakened for consistency. That is why it is being called Tropical Depression Emily, because it was, for a brief time, Tropical Storm Emily.

Tropical Depression Emily hasn’t, and won’t have any impact here at home in Mid-Michigan, but we can cross our finger’s that we may get some much-needed rain here soon.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.