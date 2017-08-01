EPA to forgive $20 million in drinking water debt by Flint

The EPA will forgive more than $20 million in drinking water debt owed by the city of Flint.

A report from The Hill shows the debt is not directly tied to the water crisis. The loans were issued between 1999 and 2003 through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The federal program helps states upgrade local water systems.

Gov. Rick Snyder said the forgiveness will allow state funding to go to Flint as the city is still working to replace thousands of lead-lined pipes.

Just months ago the state approved $100 million in federal funding to update the city's water mains and infrastructure.

“This is good news. I thank the EPA for approving the plan to forgive $20.7 million in past Drinking Water State Revolving Fund debt owed by the City of Flint. We appreciate the EPA’s continued assistance as we work to recover from the water crisis. We have come a long way, but there is still much more work that needs to be done. With help and support like this from federal, state as well as local entities, Flint will indeed bounce back," Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said.

