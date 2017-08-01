Police crack down on people visiting park after hours

Frustrations are mounting as a Mid-Michigan park continues to be targeted by vandals.

Bay City families said teenagers are going to a park late at night and damaging property.

The issue is sparking debate among the people who enjoy the park.

"I don't think the kids should be allowed to have skateboards here," said Judy Coulter, Bay City resident.

Her and her husband John are divided on whether kids should use bikes and skateboards to perform tricks in Wenonah Park.

"Kids are kids," John Coulter said.

Some residents in the area are upset. They said a few of the park's younger guests are damaging property and being rude to others.

"It's a quiet park. It's not here for the kids to be disruptive or adults to be disruptive," Coulter said.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety said the issues at Wenonah Park are one of the department's top priorities, so they are stepping up patrols in the area.

The department also adopted a zero tolerance policy for rule breakers. They said it's important to maintain the welcoming atmosphere the venue provides.

"It can fall by the wayside or you get more of the problem element in here. And what we're trying to do is stay ahead of that and make it so everybody can have an enjoyable experience down here," Sgt. Nathan Webster said.

Webster said the park rules and the Bay City curfew will be enforced with no exceptions.

"You can come and use the park. Please obey the rules. Mind your business. Don't damage other people's property. Be respectful and we just want everybody to enjoy themselves," Webster said.

People who break the park's curfew will face a misdemeanor penalty that includes a punishment of a $500 find or 90 days in jail.

