Michigan's Pictured Rocks to be featured on quarter

A Michigan landmark will be featured on a 2018 quarter.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was selected for one of the designs for the America the Beautiful Quarter Program.

Pictured Rocks was established in 1966 as the country's first national lakeshore. The lakeshore is on the Lake Superior coast and spans more than 40 miles.

The quarter will be available in February 2018 and depicts Chapel Rock.

The coin was sculpted by Michael Gaudioso and designed by Paul Balan, according to U.S. Mint.

