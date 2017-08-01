Company prints new bill for duck

Before and after of Blu courtesy of C3 Ventures.

Blu with his new bill courtesy of C3 Ventures.

Blu the duck has a new smile thanks to a company in Flint.

C3 Ventures posted on Facebook that its 3D printing team C3 3D designed and created a new bill for Blu the duck.

The company said Blu lost part of his bill and tongue in an accident several months ago and, since then, his caregiver has had to feed him via a tube multiple times a day.

The post said it took several veterinarian visits, meetings and prototypes to create the perfect bill replacement, "The team scanned what remained of Blu's bill and sent multiple #3Dprinted prototypes to a veterinarian to determine which material would be best."

Last week, it took two hours to finally fit Blu with the perfect bill replacement.

C3 Ventures said Monday Blu is adjusting "very well" to his new bill and can drink and eat just like he used to.

