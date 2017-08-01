Tigers hold off Yankees 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) -- John Hicks hit a three-run homer in his first big league game in more than a month, Justin Upton added a solo drive off CC Sabathia, and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the New York Yankees 4-3 Tuesday night.

A 27-year-old rookie recalled Monday for his fifth major league stint this season, Hicks drove a slider over the right-center field wall in the second inning, capping a 10-pitch at-bat.

Upton made it 4-0 in the third when he hit a full-count slider to left-center for his 18th homer.

Shane Greene, who took over as closer after Monday's trade of Justin Wilson to the Chicago Cubs, walked pinch-hitter Jacoby Ellsbury with two outs in the ninth, and bounced a pickoff throw for an error that allowed Ellsbury to reach third.

Brett Gardner was intentionally walked and stole second, and rookie Clint Frazier popped out.

