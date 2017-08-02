Scattered thunderstorms for Wednesday

Beyond a few thunderstorms for some on Monday, it's been a pretty nice start to the week. While Wednesday gets off to a quiet start, it will be an unsettled end to the workweek with a better chance of thunderstorms arriving today.

Today & Tonight

A few showers have been passing through parts of the M-55 corridor this morning, but overall, it's going to be another quiet start to the day as we enter the halfway point in the workweek.

Temperatures are very similar to the last few mornings, with readings mostly in the 60s as you head out the door. With more clouds and thunderstorms around today, expect high temperatures to be cooler this afternoon in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Most of us will make the commute dry, but rain and thunderstorms will increase during the afternoon hours as a cold front drops south through the Lower Peninsula. The chance for storms will last through a good chunk of the evening, so if you plan on being outside tonight, the umbrella is a good accessory to have.

With the scattered nature of the thunderstorms, some folks may miss out on the rain again today, but if you do, we'll still have some rain chances on Thursday and Friday, too. Fingers crossed we can get some beneficial rain!

While severe weather is not expected today, any stronger thunderstorms may contain some locally heavy rainfall and small hail. Storms are also expected to be slow movers, so the possibility of localized flooding needs to be watched.

Thunderstorms are expected to end near sunset tonight and we'll be quiet overnight. Areas of fog will be possible, especially in areas that see rain today. Lows will fall into the 60s.

