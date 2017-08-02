Storms end tonight

Thunderstorms continue to rumble across Mid-Michigan this evening bringing some much-welcomed rain to a few areas. The storms this evening will come to an end in a few hours, but an unsettled pattern has settled in and will stick around to end the workweek. If you didn't see rain today, don't worry we will see more opportunities for rain through the weekend.

Tonight

Thunderstorms arrived in the this afternoon and a few isolated storms continue this evening. Rain and storms will be sticking with us for a few more hours, so if you plan on being outside this evening, the umbrella is a good accessory to have.

You can track storms here using our interactive radar.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the evening and some storms have packed some gusty winds, small hail, lightning, and locally heavy downpours. While severe weather is not expected in our area today, the storms are slow movers, so the possibility of minor localized flooding needs to be watched.

Storms are moving to the east southeast (slowly) and many folks saw a short period of decent rain. Thunderstorms will last into the evening hours before coming to an end near or shortly after sunset tonight.

Once the storms fizzle out we'll be quiet overnight. Areas of fog may be possible overnight into Thursday morning, especially in areas that see rain today. Lows will fall into the 60s.

With the scattered nature of the thunderstorms, some folks missed out on the rain again today, but if you did, we'll still have some rain chances on Thursday and Friday, too. Fingers crossed we can get some much needed rain!

Thursday & Friday

If your range gauge remains empty today you will have another chance at showers Thursday and Friday.

We will start the day dry on Thursday waking up to areas of fog and some low hanging clouds, but no rain. It will be cooler behind today's cold front with highs in the upper 70s for most.

The vast majority of the day on Thursday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and plenty of humidity! Then Thursday evening a warm front will lift north sparking another bout of showers and storms.

The bulk of the activity tomorrow will come late in the evening and flow into the overnight hours. Thunderstorms are expected to be more widespread and some storms could be on the stronger side.

There is a Marginal risk (5%) for severe weather for some locations tomorrow night into Friday morning. The main threat with any storms will be strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours.

Rain will carry overnight Thursday into the morning hours Friday before weakening. Most of the day Friday will feature lingering showers with the most rain that day coming in during the morning hours.

We will watch this system as it gets closer to us and you can always check back for any new updates.

Hopefully by the end of the work week everyone will see some rain and our gardens and lawns can rejoice!

