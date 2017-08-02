Trying to dry out overnight

If you didn't see rain on Wednesday, there's a good chance you will at some point through the weekend.

Overnight

After a slow-moving cluster of thunderstorms dropped torrential rains across the greater Flint area on Wednesday evening, we're still not going to be completely out of the woods overnight. An ongoing cluster of thunderstorms in Ogemaw and Gladwin Counties will continue to drift toward the southwest, bringing a few more heavy downpours to areas that were hit with rain on Wednesday afternoon.

Outside of this, the majority of us should see dry conditions prevail under variably cloudy skies. Still, the chance of a few more pop-up storms will linger with the atmosphere remaining unstable under a stalled frontal boundary. Low temperatures will slip to the low and middle 60s, and the fresh moisture on the ground could give rise to some patchy fog.

Thursday & Friday

We will start the day dry on Thursday waking up to areas of fog and some low hanging clouds, but no rain. It will be cooler behind today's cold front with highs in the upper 70s for most.

The vast majority of the day on Thursday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and plenty of humidity! Then Thursday evening a warm front will lift north sparking another bout of showers and storms.

The bulk of the activity tomorrow will come late in the evening and flow into the overnight hours. Thunderstorms are expected to be more widespread and some storms could be on the stronger side.

There is a Marginal risk (5%) for severe weather for some locations tomorrow night into Friday morning. The main threat with any storms will be strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours.

Rain will carry overnight Thursday into the morning hours Friday before weakening. Most of the day Friday will feature lingering showers with the most rain that day coming in during the morning hours.

We will watch this system as it gets closer to us and you can always check back for any new updates.

Hopefully by the end of the work week everyone will see some rain and our gardens and lawns can rejoice!

