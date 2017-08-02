Breaking: Car slams into house in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Car slams into house in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police are at the scene of a car into a house.

It happened at 809 S. Warren in Saginaw at around 6:45 a.m.

Pictures from the scene show the porch area of the home was damaged.

Right now few other details are available, stay with WNEM TV5 for continuing coverage.

