Open house at MSP Tri-City Post

Open house at MSP Tri-City Post

FREELAND, MI (WNEM) -

The Michigan State Police is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and you’re invited to join in the fun right here in Mid-Michigan.

The Tri-City Post in Freeland wants you to check out its open house today.

You can go for a tour of the building and get a close look at the vehicles used by emergency responders, including a FlightCare helicopter.

The open house runs from 10 – 2 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided.

