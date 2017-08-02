Breaking: Police asking for help finding missing 8-year-old

Saginaw Police are asking for your help finding an 8-year-old boy.

Trijavell Conerly was last seen in the area of the 2400 block of Benjamin Street in Saginaw at around 11:30 p.m.

He is around 4’2” and weighs 60-70 pounds.

He was last seen wearing boxer shorts, but the color is unknown.

Police Officers are currently out searching for the boy.

