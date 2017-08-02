Breaking: County clerk said email hacked by Russians - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: County clerk said email hacked by Russians

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A local county clerk tells TV5 his county email has been hacked by Russians.

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason said the IT department discovered the intrusion on Tuesday.

Gleason said it was a spoofing scam, in which the hackers sent out vulgar emails from Gleason’s account.

Gleason said they only know the hack came from someone in Russia, but they do not know who.

A report has been made with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.

