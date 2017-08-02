Train slams into construction carts in Roscommon County

A train slammed into construction carts in Roscommon County, and it appears the track switch is to blame.

It happened on Monday, July 31 at around 10 p.m.

Deputies said the track switch near the intersection of Shelly and Brooks Road sent the train into a construction cart.

“All of a sudden I hear it slam on its breaks. When you have two engines lock up their breaks and throw it into reverse that makes quite a ruckus. He laid on the horn even heavier than normal. And then all you hear is this god-awful smash,” said Larry Smith who lives near the crash scene.

Investigators said the engineer saw the track switch was in the wrong spot and tried to stop.

“It was a mess. The work train was derailed off to its side. It dug into the gravel,” Smith said.

The Lake State Railway Company owns the train and tracks and was working in the area earlier that day.

There were no injuries.

The engineer told investigators he was going 25 miles per-hour at the time.

Lake State Railway Company declined to speak with CBS affiliate WWTV.

