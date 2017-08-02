WantedWednesday: Searching for Craig Haner

He’s wanted for felony warrants for larceny, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down Craig Steven Haner.

Haner, 25, is wanted on two felony warrants out of Midland for larceny, as well as a criminal bench warrant for FTA-original charge of assault.

He’s 5’8” and weighs around 175 pounds. He has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.

