#WantedWednesday: Searching for Craig Haner - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Searching for Craig Haner

Posted: Updated:
Craig Haner (Source: Midland Police Department) Craig Haner (Source: Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

He’s wanted for felony warrants for larceny, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down Craig Steven Haner.

Haner, 25, is wanted on two felony warrants out of Midland for larceny, as well as a criminal bench warrant for FTA-original charge of assault.

He’s 5’8” and weighs around 175 pounds. He has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.

