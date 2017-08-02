Shiawassee County man wins $390,000 in Fantasy 5 drawing - WNEM TV 5

Shiawassee County man wins $390,000 in Fantasy 5 drawing

DURAND, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan woman thought her husband was having a heart attack after he won a $390,422 Fantasy 5 jackpot.

John Yager II, of Durand, in Shiawassee County, matched the numbers drawn on Friday, 08-11-16-21-28  to win the big prize.

He bought his ticket at the Shell gas station, 8544 Lansing Road, in Durand.

“I stopped on my way home from work Friday to grab a Mega Millions ticket, and just before I turned to leave the clerk asked if I wanted a Fantasy 5,” said Yager. “I bought a Fantasy 5 ticket and didn’t think about it again until I was at dinner later that night.

“We finished eating and my wife, Chris, told me to check my ticket on the Lucky Spot at the restaurant. I scanned it twice and got a message I’d never seen before so I decided to head home and check my ticket online.”

Yager checked his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com and immediately called for his wife.

“When Chris came into the room, I told her we’d hit $100,000 playing the Lottery,” said Yager. “When I looked a little closer, I saw that the jackpot amount had already reset so I click on the game’s payout page and saw we’d actually won $390,422.”

“When John told me what we’d really won, he was white as a ghost,” said Chris. “I was afraid he was going to have a heart attack or pass out right in front of me.”

With his winnings, Yager plans to take a small vacation and invest the remainder into his retirement account.

“Winning is hard to describe. It’s a comfortable feeling to know I won’t have to worry as much about finances anymore,” Yager said. 

