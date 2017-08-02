Red Wings Annual Street Hockey Tour makes stop in Flint

A chance to play and learn a little more about hockey.

The 2nd Annual Street Hockey Summer Tour, presented by Meijer, made its way to Flint today.

Red Wings representative and local hockey players and coaches are traveling around the state and taking over the parking lots at Meijer to host free street hockey clinics.

Today they stopped at the store on Hill Road in Flint.

The clinics are for hockey lovers ages 7-12. The clinic for the 7-9-year-olds started at 10 a.m. While the older division begins at 1 p.m.

All participants got a shirt and prizes, along with a water and snack break.

You needed to register, and there were a limited number of stops.

