Breaking: President Trump approves disaster declaration for Mid-Michigan

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster for four counties in Mid-Michigan due to the severe flooding caused by storms on June 22-23.

The affected counties include Bay, Gladwin, Isabella, and Midland.

With the declaration, the counties are now also eligible to participate in the hazard mitigation assistance program that can help reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards. Mitigation measures reduce personal loss, save lives and lessen the cost of responding to and recovering from future disasters.

>>Slideshow: Historic flooding hits Mid-Michigan<<

"The losses sustained by these communities have been severe due to the magnitude of the flash flooding," Governor Rick Snyder said. "This presidential declaration is an important step in our continuing efforts to provide assistance and help Michigan families and businesses recover from the effects of this disaster."

The declaration does not include assistance for costs incurred by state and local governments due to damage to public facilities and infrastructures because those costs did not meet the federal threshold for assistance.

However, Governor Snyder says he has opened the state's Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund, which allows eligible local governments affected by the flooding to apply for assistance grants for up to $100,000 or 10 percent of the previous year's operating budget, whichever is less.

If you are looking for help, there will be a couple of ways to apply. While the website isn't up and running yet, soon you will be able to register with FEMA by clicking here. You can also call 1-800-621-3361.

