Teen wanted for multiple counts including assault with intent to murder

A cash reward up to $1,000 is being offered to track down 16-year-old Ramon “Skipp” Bradley.

Bradley is wanted for assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, witness intimidation, among other charges.

He is 5’9” and weighs about 105 pounds.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

