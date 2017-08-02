Breaking: Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Police are on the ground and in the air in Saginaw, looking for a suspect in a robbery.

Michigan State Police confirm that police were chasing the car of a suspect in an armed robbery when he bailed out and took off running near the intersection of Weiss and Hermansau.

Police are currently searching the area on foot, and a helicopter is also in the area helping with the investigation.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.