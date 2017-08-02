1930s Roadster crashes in ditch, 1 killed

One person is dead after a 1930s style Roadster overturned in a ditch.

It happened on August 1 at 8:43 p.m. on Bomanville Road, east of Three Rivers Road in Gladwin County’s Secord Township.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department reports when deputies got to the scene they found the driver ejected and the passenger dead, partially out of the vehicle.

The passenger was identified as Denice Genta, 64, from Grand Blanc.

The driver is 70-year-old Lou Genta from Grand Blanc. His condition is unclear.

The cause is still under investigation.

