DNR looking for whoever poached two bucks

Michigan conservation officers are asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate the poaching of two adult male deer, shown here, in Tuscola County’s Akron Township. Call or text the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the illegal killing of two deer in Tuscola County.

On August 1, conservation officers found the remains of two bucks, an 8-point and a 9-point in a ditch near the intersection of M-25 and Clark Roads in Akron Township.

The antlers of both bucks were still in full velvet.

“Not only is this a crime, but it’s a tremendous waste of two beautiful animals,” said Lt. Jeremy Payne, District 6 supervisor for the DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Any tips from the public will help significantly as we investigate this case. For example, if anyone saw flashlights being shined or deer in the back of a truck, we would like to know. Poaching is criminal and unethical, and the DNR wants to work with citizens to protect Michigan’s natural resources.”

Poaching an antlered white-tailed deer is a misdemeanor punishable by fines of $1,000, reimbursement of $1,000 per animal and $500 for each antler point on deer with antlers having between 8 and 10 points.

If you have any information, call or text the Report All Poaching line at 1-800-292-7800.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.