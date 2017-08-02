2 arrest warrants issued in Lansing-area dogfighting probe

Authorities say arrest warrants have been issued for two persons in connection with an alleged dogfighting ring in the Lansing area and charges are expected against three others.

Ingham County Animal Control Director John Dinon said Wednesday he believe the dogfighting ring operated professionally with fights in which the prize money and gambling proceeds can reach the tens of thousands of dollars.

Dinon tells the Lansing State Journal that officials likely will petition a court to euthanize 53 dogs that have been seized in Ingham and Eaton counties since an investigation began in April.

A court petition filed by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office says investigators have seized blank dogfighting contracts, detailed breeding records and a written record of how dogs were conditioned for fighting.

