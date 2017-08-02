Firebrids Dellandrea Selected to Represent Canada's National Team at 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup Next Week

CALGARY, Alta. – Hockey Canada has wrapped up its five-day National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp today by naming the 22 players who will represent the nation at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup Aug. 7-12 in Breclav, Czech Republic, and Bratislava, Slovakia. Flint Firebirds' Ty Dellandrea is among the 22 players named to represent Canada's National Team next week.

In April, Dellandrea was one of just three under-aged players to be selected for Canada's Men's U-18 National Team for the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship in Poprad and Spisska Nova Ves, Slovakia.



After being selected in the first-round, fifth overall by the Flint Firebirds in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection, Dellandrea set Firebirds' records for most goals by a rookie (13) and points by a rookie (24) throughout the 2016-17 season.



