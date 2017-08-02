Firebrids Dellandrea Selected to Represent Canada's National Team at 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup Next Week

CALGARY, Alta. – Hockey Canada has wrapped up its five-day National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp today by naming the 22 players who will represent the nation at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup Aug. 7-12 in Breclav, Czech Republic, and Bratislava, Slovakia. Flint Firebirds' Ty Dellandrea is among the 22 players named to represent Canada's National Team next week.
