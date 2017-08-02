Police: Student allegedly followed home from Delta College

A female student was allegedly followed home Wednesday morning.

It happened about 11:20 a.m.

The student reported the incident to Delta College Public Safety. She said she was followed from Delta's main campus to her home.

She described the suspect as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5'10" with a stocky build, campus police said. The suspect was wearing a black colored shirt.

He was driving an older model full size passenger car that was yellow with a green roof, the student told police. The license plate number started with CLS.

The suspect parked in a way where he was blocking the student in her driveway, police said. He then approached the student and asked if she would give him a ride.

The student remained in her locked vehicle, backed around the suspect's car and left the area, police said.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Euclid and Ionia Street in Bay City.

If you have any information regarding the incident you are asked to contact Delta College Public Safety at 989-686-9113.

Campus police said if you believe you are being followed take these actions:

Contact 911, immediately Make certain your doors are locked and windows are up Drive to the nearest police station If you cannot drive to a police station, drive to a well-lit, well populated area. Do not get blocked in. Keep adequate space between your car and the cars in front of you, so that you can drive around if you are approached Do not go to your residence or a friend or family member’s residence while being followed

