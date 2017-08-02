Sexual assault cases against gymnastics doctor in mediation

Police are on the ground and in the air in Saginaw, looking for a suspected robbery suspect.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.
Authorities say a 45-year-old man has died after a tire on a large front-end loader apparently exploded in southwestern Michigan.
One person is dead after a 1930s style Roadster overturned in a ditch.
Frustrations are mounting as a Mid-Michigan park continues to be targeted by vandals.
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."
An HIV-positive former teachers' aide and track coach described as a "predator" by a Maryland prosecutor is facing more than 100 felony counts of child sex abuse, including deliberately trying to infect his alleged victims with the AIDS virus.
President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster for four counties in Mid-Michigan due to the severe flooding caused by storms on June 22-23.
Five people have been charged after investigators say they found crystal meth, crack cocaine, heroin and an active meth lab.
Emergency responders cut a driver out a vehicle after she slammed into a house.
