Bay County baseball team headed to world series

A Mid-Michigan junior baseball team is marching to glory and headed out of state for a shot at the global title.

"Feels really good. The kids put in the work," Bay County Colt All Stars Coach Eric Debo said.

The hometown team is just a few victories away from a world championship.

The 16 and younger baseball team played their way into the Colt World Series in Lafayette, Indiana.

"Some Bay City Central kids, Bay City Western kids. Some Garber kids. A kid from USA and a kid all the way from Sandusky. So kind of a broad area, but they came together fast," Debo said.

The Colt World Series is a double elimination tournament that kicks off this Friday. It features ball clubs from around the country and the world.

The Bay County team held its final practice on Wednesday before hitting the road fro the Hoosier state on Thursday.

"I feel pretty excited to go down and just have fun and play some baseball," said Mason Schumacher, player.

Another player, Branden Brown, said the team has already become a family.

"And to win the world series would just be tremendous," Brown said.

While the team has played great baseball to reach this point, they are working just as hard away from the diamond to earn money to pay for the trip.

Debo said the team is trying to raise just a hair under $5,000 or $300 per player. That way each player can enjoy the full experience of this year's world series.

"I know the money we don't spend will go back into the league and it will just keep the league going and make the league stronger every year. Just so we can keep going, keep being competitive," Debo said.

The team started a GoFundMe page to help with costs.

