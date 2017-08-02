Saginaw working on ordinance for building upkeep as infrastructure crumbles

Another building is posing danger to its community in a city starting to show signs of age.

Like many buildings around Saginaw, decades of Michigan's harsh conditions coupled with little to no upkeep have caught up to them.

Some buildings crumble into the road, like the now demolished building on Water Street.

The Brewer Arcade building flooded TV5's parking lot with bricks and debris nearly a year ago.

The city of Saginaw is taking no chances when it comes to public safety.

At the corner of S. Park Street and Genesee Avenue stands a three story building within the historic district that's beginning to show its age.

"This looks to be just a piece of gutter material that's become detached from the building. We've called the owner and haven't received a call back yet," Saginaw Chief Inspector John Stemple said.

He said 801 E. Genesee is privately owned, but it's the city's right to remove hazardous material from any building posing a risk to the public.

Portions of the building are beginning to crumble. Residents who walk by the building every day said they are worried about their safety.

"The roof looks like it's going to come in and when you walk the wind be blowing and the lights go off and everything," said Ababy Haywood, resident.

Residents are wondering why nothing is done to prevent the buildings from crumbling in the first place.

Stemple said it's not as simple as you may think

"Buildings that are privately owned, it's the owner's responsibility to take care of their stuff," Stemple said.

With Saginaw's aging infrastructure becoming apparent in just the past few months, Stemple said the city is currently working on an ordinance to require more from private owners.

"So we do have the authority and ability to require owners to inspect their buildings and then once they receive a report we can require that they do the work necessary so that the buildings are maintained better," Stemple said.

Stemple said crews will work to take down the material by the end of Wednesday and they will follow up with the owner to make sure whatever is left is secure.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.