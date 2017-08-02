Sheriff's office: Missing bear found on sanctuary property

By SuperJew (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

A bear has been returned to its enclosure after being reported missing on Wednesday.

The bear belongs to the Summer Wind Farms Sanctuary in Brown City.

The owner of the sanctuary found cages they believe were intentionally opened Wednesday morning, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.

The owner was able to capture two crocodiles that were let out, but a Syrian brown bear was reported missing.

The DNR, Brown City Fire Department, Elk Township Fire Department, Speaker Township Fire Department, Sanilac County Search and Rescue, Brown City Police Department, Sanilac County Aero Unit and the sheriff's office all responded to the scene to help locate the bear.

The bear was located on the sanctuary property, safely tranquilized and returned to its enclosure, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 810-648-2000.

