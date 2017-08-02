Airport worker honored for saving Lt. Neville's life

An airport maintenance worker was surprised with a special recognition on Tuesday.

Richard Krul, Bishop International Airport worker, thought he was going to fix something in an airport conference room when he was recognized for saving Lt. Jeff Neville's life.

"We can't thank him enough for his heroic efforts in June. He helped save Lt. Jeff Neville during a stabbing incident. We are incredibly grateful," the airport said on its Facebook page.

Krul is credited with saving Neville's life during the terror attack at Bishop.

Neville has since been released from the hospital and on the road to recovery after being stabbed in the neck.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.