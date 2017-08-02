Saginaw fireworks organizers still trying to pay for show - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw fireworks organizers still trying to pay for show

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

It was a spectacular show over Saginaw for the Fourth of July, but the money to pay for it has gone up in smoke.

The patriotic display cost about $120,000, but organizers said they have come up a little short.

"We're probably around between $18,000 to $21,000 below our budget right now. People aren't writing checks anymore and people don't carry the cash. It's credit cards. You know, they don't write the checks," said Thomas Roy, with the Saginaw Area Fireworks.

