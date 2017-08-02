Reports: Greektown evacuated after explosions heard

Several Detroit media outlets are reporting Greektown was evacuated after explosions were heard.

The Detroit Free Press reports smoke was billowing from an elevator shaft.

No injuries were reported, according to the paper.

The paper reports police and firefighters were directing people to move down the street.

The paper reports the Atheneum Hotel, Fishbone's Restaurant and at least two blocks of Monroe were evacuated. There was also a foul smell in the air, according to the Detroit Free Press.

A witness told the paper the front desk at the Atheneum Hotel told her a cable snapped in an elevator, causing the elevator to fall.

Detroit media outlets are reporting a malfunctioning transformer touched off a series of manhole explosions, filling the streets with smoke.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

