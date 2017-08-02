Widespread flooding reported in Genesee County

Wednesday's storms caused widespread flooding in parts of Genesee County.

There was water over several roadways in the county including at Atherton and Van Slyke in Flint Wednesday night.

There was a flood advisory in effect for Genesee County until 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

There were also several reports of vehicles stuck on roads due to flooding.

(Video courtesy of Genesee County Fire & EMS).

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.