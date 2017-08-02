Widespread flooding reported in Genesee County - WNEM TV 5

Widespread flooding reported in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Wednesday's storms caused widespread flooding in parts of Genesee County.

There was water over several roadways in the county including at Atherton and Van Slyke in Flint Wednesday night.

There was a flood advisory in effect for Genesee County until 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

There were also several reports of vehicles stuck on roads due to flooding.

(Video courtesy of Genesee County Fire & EMS).

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

