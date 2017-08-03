A Friday taste of Fall

Thunderstorms roared through Mid-Michigan this evening packing gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. We still have a few thunderstorms lingering early tonight before we see a brief lull followed by lingering scattered showers for Friday.

Overnight

Following an evening round of strong to severe thunderstorms, things are beginning to take a more tranquil turn across Mid-Michigan. Don't get too excited though, because we are far from done with our current storm system. Additional hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight with a warm front remaining parked across the region.

Winds will begin to increase out of the SSE, jumping to 10-20 mph by morning. Combined with lows in the low to mid 60s, this will lend itself to an almost Fall-like feeling that will carry us into Friday.

Be sure to check out our collection of snapshots from Thursday evening's storms, as well as more on the likely tornado near Elk Lake in Antrim County!

Friday

Expect rain during the overnight hours into early Friday. Most of the rain will come through while folks are sleeping, but some light rain may exist for the commute Friday morning.

As the cold front pushes east Friday we will be left with fog, and light rain for the Friday morning commute. Once the cold front passes through Michigan completely we will be left with not only cooler temperatures but also some spotty rain.

Light rain and drizzle will linger through the day on Friday with occasional dry periods. Highs tomorrow will be much cooler with highs in the lower 70s from the Tri-Cities south, and those near the lakeshore and north possibly stuck in the upper 60s.

We will dry out eventually, but not until late Friday so the umbrella and a jacket will still be a good idea for Friday evening plans.

The weekend

Saturday will be the shinning day of the weekend period. After a few glum and rainy days the sun will come out for the start of the weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny condition Saturday with lower humidity. Temperatures will also rebound into the middle and upper 70s so it will still feel a little summer like.

For Sunday the rain returns, but it won't be a washout. Another disturbance will work into Mid-Michigan late Sunday into Monday. We should be dry for the start of the day Sunday so there will be a few hours of dry weather. Showers return to the picture late Sunday afternoon and evening and will linger overnight into Monday.

